Who's Playing
McNeese State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Current Records: McNeese State 5-16; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 12-9
What to Know
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are 9-0 against the McNeese State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. The Islanders won both of their matches against McNeese State last season (60-56 and 65-53) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Texas A&M-Corpus Christi proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi netted a 96-86 win.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 70-65 to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 12-9 while McNeese State sits at 5-16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 5-6 after wins this year, and McNeese State is 3-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last nine years.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65 vs. McNeese State 53
- Jan 20, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 60 vs. McNeese State 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 vs. McNeese State 54
- Feb 05, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69 vs. McNeese State 62
- Mar 06, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 59 vs. McNeese State 50
- Feb 28, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82 vs. McNeese State 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. McNeese State 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73 vs. McNeese State 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77 vs. McNeese State 68