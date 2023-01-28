Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: McNeese State 5-16; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 12-9

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are 9-0 against the McNeese State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. The Islanders won both of their matches against McNeese State last season (60-56 and 65-53) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Texas A&M-Corpus Christi proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi netted a 96-86 win.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 70-65 to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Series History

