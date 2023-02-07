Who's Playing

Auburn @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Auburn 17-6; Texas A&M 16-7

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers are 2-7 against the Texas A&M Aggies since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Auburn and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. The Aggies will be strutting in after a victory while Auburn will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Auburn as they fell 46-43 to the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday. Guard Allen Flanigan wasn't much of a difference maker for Auburn; Flanigan played for 28 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday A&M proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went A&M's way against UGA as they made off with an 82-57 win. Among those leading the charge for A&M was guard Tyrece Radford, who had 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Auburn is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Tigers are now 17-6 while the Aggies sit at 16-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Auburn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them eighth in college basketball. A&M is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 24th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M have won seven out of their last nine games against Auburn.