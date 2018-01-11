Texas follows Andrew Jones' leukemia announcement with emotional 2OT victory vs. TCU

Mere hours after announcing sophomore Andrew Jones' leukemia diagnosis, the Texas men's basketball team capped an emotional Wednesday on a high note with a double-overtime win against local rival TCU.

In speaking with the media after the game, Texas coach Shaka Smart made it clear that he sensed the Longhorns had extra motivation to win the game for Jones, who did not play for a second consecutive game and has already begun treatment.

Smart himself even showed a little extra emotion after the win.

This is one of the many reasons I’ve always rocked with Shaka Smart...look at this dude’s emotion!#collegebasketball pic.twitter.com/GCI6AWDvkf — Kil (@Kil889) January 11, 2018

"Our guys really wanted to win for Andrew," Texas coach Shaka Smart told ESPN after the game. "He's the one that's been on our minds and in our hearts. I'm really proud of the way they fought. I hope Drew's listening right now. I hope he knows we love him.

"Andrew's the best fighter on our team. He's got a fight ahead of him but I know he's really gonna fight. Our guys really fed off of his spirit tonight."

It took two overtimes and a combined 188 points by both teams, but the Longhorns pulled off their biggest win of the season over No. 16 TCU 99-98, thanks to a late go-ahead free throw from Jericho Sims with 5 seconds left.

The scene postgame was one filled with emotion, too, as Texas players held up Jones' jersey while the band played "The Eyes of Texas."

This morning, Texas announced that guard Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia.



Tonight, they knocked off No. 16 TCU in double OT and held his jersey high after the game. https://t.co/zLl8E6VYGT pic.twitter.com/yRwGk6KRD6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 11, 2018

TCU nearly played spoiler on the road and had a shot to win it late, but a layup at the buzzer by Jaylen Fisher didn't fall.

And on an emotional Wednesday for the Texas program, there was no way the game could've ended any more fittingly.