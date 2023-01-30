Big 12 foes square off as the No. 11 Baylor Bears (16-5) travel to play the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (17-4) on Monday night. Baylor is rolling right now and has won six straight games. On Saturday, the Bears beat Arkansas 67-64. Texas had its two-game streak stopped, falling to No. 2 Tennessee 82-71. This is the first of two regular-season matchups between the Bears and Longhorns.

Tipoff from Moody Center in Austin is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 4-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before locking in any Texas vs. Baylor picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the season 45-26 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Texas and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Texas vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Texas spread: Longhorns -4

Baylor vs. Texas over/under: 146.5 points

Baylor vs. Texas money line: Longhorns -180, Bears +152

BAY: Bears are 4-0 ATS in their last four Monday games

TEX: Longhorns are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up loss

Baylor vs. Texas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Texas can cover



Senior guard Marcus Carr is an athletic and talented three-level scoring threat. Carr has strong handles with a reliable jumper from mid-range and downtown. The Ontario native also scans the floor in a hurry, finding open teammates regularly. Carr is fourth in the Big 12 in scoring (17.3) and fifth in assists (4.2). He has dropped 20-plus in three of his last five games.

Senior forward Timmy Allen is a strong and mobile big man down low. Allen thrives attacking the lane and being a force on the glass. The Arizona native has the strength to finish through contact and convert contested shots. He puts up 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. On Jan. 24, Allen finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Why Baylor can cover

Freshman guard Keyonte George is an exceptional scorer who owns a combination of quickness and explosiveness. George is crafty with the ball in his hands and is able to get a bucket from anywhere on the court. The Texas native is fifth in the Big 12 in points (17.2) with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He has scored at least 20 points in five of his last eight games. In his last contest, George amassed 24 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Senior guard Adam Flagler is a smooth combo scoring option in the backcourt. Flagler has a quick release and good elevation on his jumpers. The Georgia native logs 15.5 points, 4.9 assists and shoots 42% from beyond the arc. He's finished with 16-plus in two of his last three outings. On Jan. 21, Flagler tallied 16 points and five assists.

How to make Baylor vs. Texas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.