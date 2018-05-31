The Martin Twins' decision to return to Nevada could lift the Wolf Pack to their first Final Four

The news came late on the East Coast, but still relatively early on the West. So Nevada fans didn't have to stretch their bedtimes too much Wednesday, if it all, to wait for news that'll lead to the highest preseason ranking in school history and who knows what else?

Caleb Martin is coming back to school.

Cody Martin is coming back to school.

Both withdrew from the NBA Draft just before the NCAA's deadline to do so. So that's a combined 32.9 points and 11.7 rebounds that's back in the fold from last season's team that won 29 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Which is why the reaction from Eric Musselman was unsurprising when he received word via a phone call he accepted in front of a crowd.

MARTIN TWINS ARE BACK! pic.twitter.com/YQFll4qztD — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) May 31, 2018

The Wolf Pack were going to be the crystal-clear favorites in the Mountain West no matter what. But this development has them set to be a consensus top-10 team come November. In fact, I currently have them ranked sixth in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) -- which is the byproduct of Musselman A) returning five of his top-six scorers from last season, B) getting more impactful Division I transfers eligible, and C) adding five-star freshman Jordan Brown.

Simply put, Nevada is loaded.

More specifically, Nevada is overloaded -- or, at least, over-signed -- considering the NCAA only allows men's basketball programs to have 13 players on scholarship; Nevada now has 15 players committed to scholarships. So, yeah, there are some things to work out. But those things, one way or another, will get worked out. No big deal. These are good problems to have.

Bottom line, Nevada has never played in a Final Four. But that could change next April. Because of what happened late Wednesday.