Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Monmouth 15-12, Towson 16-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Monmouth has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TU Arena. Towson took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Monmouth, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Hawks got the win against the Seawolves by a conclusive 84-61. The oddsmakers were on Monmouth's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Tigers couldn't handle the Pirates on Saturday and fell 67-61.

Even though they lost, Towson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Hampton only pulled down nine offensive rebounds.

The Hawks pushed their record up to 15-12 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.8 points per game. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-11.

Monmouth beat the Tigers 51-43 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Monmouth since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Monmouth has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Towson.