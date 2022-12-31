Who's Playing

Current Records: College of Charleston 13-1; Towson 8-5

The College of Charleston Cougars lost both of their matches to the Towson Tigers last season on scores of 67-74 and 77-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Cougars and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET Saturday at SECU Arena. College of Charleston will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Hampton Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday College of Charleston proved too difficult a challenge. College of Charleston ended the year with a bang, routing Hampton 89-61. College of Charleston got double-digit scores from six players: guard Pat Robinson III (19), forward Ante Brzovic (15), forward Raekwon Horton (12), guard Ryan Larson (11), guard Dalton Bolon (11), and guard Reyne Smith (10). Pat Robinson III's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Bryant Bulldogs last Thursday, falling 69-59.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cougars are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 21.5-point spread on Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Towson's defeat took them down to 8-5 while College of Charleston's win pulled them up to 13-1. Robinson III will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points in addition to five rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Towson's defense can bottle him up.

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

College of Charleston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Towson.