Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ UCF Knights

Current Records: CS Fullerton 1-1, UCF 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The CS Fullerton Titans will head out on the road to face off against the UCF Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Addition Financial Arena. UCF took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on CS Fullerton, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact CS Fullerton proved on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 78-48 win over the Golden Eagles. The victory was just what CS Fullerton needed coming off of a 83-57 defeat in their prior match.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Knights, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 88-72 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaylin Sellers, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, UCF were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Miami only pulled down six.

The victory got the Titans back to even at 1-1. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Things could have been worse for CS Fullerton, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 68-52 loss to UCF in their previous meeting back in November of 2018. Can CS Fullerton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.