Who's Playing

South Florida @ UCF

Current Records: South Florida 11-16; UCF 15-11

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls and the UCF Knights are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Bulls received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-66 to the Tulane Green Wave. The top scorers for South Florida were guard Ryan Conwell (20 points) and guard Tyler Harris (19 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for UCF as they fell 73-71 to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday. Four players on the Knights scored in the double digits: forward Michael Durr (15), forward Taylor Hendricks (12), guard Ithiel Horton (12), and guard C.J. Kelly (11).

South Florida is expected to lose this next one by 9. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-1 ATS in away games but only 15-11-1 all in all.

South Florida didn't have too much trouble with UCF at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 85-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Knights are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF have won 12 out of their last 16 games against South Florida.