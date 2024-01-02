Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: DePaul 3-9, UConn 11-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

UConn is 7-0 against DePaul since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The timing is sure in UConn's favor as the squad sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while DePaul has not had much luck on the away from home, with 13 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Huskies beat the Red Storm 69-65.

UConn's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Samson Johnson, who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Johnson has scored all season. Cam Spencer was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact DePaul proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 70-58. The win was just what DePaul needed coming off of a 84-48 loss in their prior game.

DePaul got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was K.T. Raimey out in front who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Raimey has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Elijah Fisher, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 11-2. As for the Blue Demons, their victory bumped their record up to 3-9.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UConn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given UConn's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for UConn against DePaul when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 88-59 win. With UConn ahead 51-19 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 4 years.