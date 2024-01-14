We've got an exciting Big East battle on the college basketball schedule as the Georgetown Hoyas and the UConn Huskies are set to tip at noon ET on Sunday at the XL Center. UConn is 14-2 overall and 8-0 at home, while Georgetown is 8-8 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Huskies have won the last six head-to-head matchups with the Hoyas but Georgetown has covered the spread in each of its last three meetings with UConn.

This season, UConn is 10-6 against the spread, while Georgetown is 6-10 against the number. The Huskies are favored by 21 points in the latest UConn vs. Georgetown odds, and the over/under is 144 points.

UConn vs. Georgetown spread: UConn -21

UConn vs. Georgetown over/under: 144 points

UConn vs. Georgetown money line: UConn: -3869, Georgetown: +1500

What you need to know about Georgetown

Georgetown fell to the Seton Hall Pirates 74-70 on Tuesday. However, the Hoyas received a quality effort from Jayden Epps, who scored 30 points and dished out five assists. Another player making a difference was Supreme Cook, who scored 13 points to go along with five rebounds.

Even with the setback, the Hoyas have shown clear improvement in Ed Cooley's first season at the helm. Cooley and the Hoyas have collected eight wins already this season, topping the seven they had in Patrick Ewing's final season as the head coach. Epps, an Illinois transfer, is leading the transformation by averaging 18.2 points and 4.2 assists per game.

What you need to know about UConn

Meanwhile, UConn extended its winning streak to four against Xavier in its most recent contest. The Huskies came out on top against the Musketeers by a score of 80-75 on Wednesday. UConn got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cam Spencer out in front who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

The team also got some help courtesy of Alex Karaban, who scored 14 points while recording three steals. Spencer is averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season, while Karaban averages 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

