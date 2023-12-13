Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UIC and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Green Bay.

If UIC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-3 in no time. On the other hand, Green Bay will have to make due with a 4-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Green Bay 4-6, UIC 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Green Bay and UIC are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Green Bay Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the UIC Flames at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Green Bay was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Green Bay found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 68-59 to the Leathernecks. It was the first time this season that Green Bay let down their fans at home.

Even though they lost, Green Bay were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Flames earned a 55-49 win over the Gamecocks on Friday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points UIC has scored all year.

The Phoenix's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-6. As for the Flames, their victory bumped their record up to 6-3.

While only Green Bay took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, UIC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UIC in mind: they have a solid 7-1 record against the spread this season.

Green Bay came up short against UIC in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 78-64. Can Green Bay avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UIC is a big 12.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Series History

UIC and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.