Halftime Report

Arkansas State and UL Monroe have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Arkansas State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UL Monroe 41-26.

If Arkansas State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-12 in no time. On the other hand, UL Monroe will have to make due with a 6-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Arkansas State 8-12, UL Monroe 6-12

How To Watch

What to Know

UL Monroe will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UL Monroe Warhawks and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Arkansas State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UL Monroe, who comes in off a win.

UL Monroe has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 80-66 on Thursday. 80 seems to be a good number for UL Monroe as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves came up short against the Ragin Cajuns on Friday and fell 81-75. The over/under was set at 156.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they lost, Arkansas State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Warhawks' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-12. As for the Red Wolves, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe couldn't quite finish off Arkansas State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 64-61. Can UL Monroe avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

UL Monroe and Arkansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.