Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Arizona State 14-15, USC 12-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Arizona State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Galen Center. Arizona State is expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Arizona State found out the hard way last Wednesday. They lost to the Wildcats at home by a decisive 85-67 margin. Arizona State has not had much luck with Arizona recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Arizona State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Adam Miller, who scored 16 points, and Jose Perez who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Trojans beat the Huskies 82-75 on Saturday.

DJ Rodman and Isaiah Collier were among the main playmakers for USC as the former scored 17 points along with six rebounds and the latter scored 31 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Collier has scored all season. Kobe Johnson was another key contributor, scoring six points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

The Sun Devils now have a losing record at 14-15. As for the Trojans, their win bumped their record up to 12-17.

Arizona State strolled past USC in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 82-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

USC is a big 8.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

USC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.