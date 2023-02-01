Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Utah State

Current Records: New Mexico 19-3; Utah State 17-5

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a contest against the Utah State Aggies since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. New Mexico and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Lobos beat the Air Force Falcons 81-73 last week. New Mexico relied on the efforts of guard Jaelen House, who had 19 points along with six steals and five boards, and forward Morris Udeze, who had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Utah State had enough points to win and then some against the Fresno State Bulldogs this past Saturday, taking their matchup 70-53. Utah State's forward Dan Akin was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

New Mexico is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Lobos are now 19-3 while the Aggies sit at 17-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico enters the game with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball. Utah State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against New Mexico.