Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Arizona State 14-17, Utah 18-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Utes were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Ducks. Utah has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Utah saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Branden Carlson, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Utah was Ben Carlson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Arizona State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 59-47 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bruins. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Arizona State in their matchups with UCLA: they've now lost five in a row.

The Utes' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 18-13. As for the Sun Devils, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-17 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Utah's sizable advantage in that area, Arizona State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Arizona State.

Odds

Utah is a solid 6-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.