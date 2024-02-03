Who's Playing
Colorado Buffaloes @ Utah Utes
Current Records: Colorado 15-6, Utah 14-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
After a string of four wins, Colorado's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 78-69 to the Cougars.
The losing side was boosted by KJ Simpson, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. Tristan da Silva was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.
Utah has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. Their painful 98-73 defeat to the Huskies on Saturday might stick with them for a while.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Deivon Smith, who scored 20 points.
The Buffaloes' loss dropped their record down to 15-6. As for the Utes, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 14-7.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.3 points per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Colorado beat Utah 69-60 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colorado since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Colorado 69 vs. Utah 60
- Feb 11, 2023 - Utah 73 vs. Colorado 62
- Mar 05, 2022 - Colorado 84 vs. Utah 71
- Feb 12, 2022 - Colorado 81 vs. Utah 76
- Jan 30, 2021 - Utah 77 vs. Colorado 74
- Jan 11, 2021 - Colorado 65 vs. Utah 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Utah 74 vs. Colorado 72
- Jan 12, 2020 - Colorado 91 vs. Utah 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Colorado 71 vs. Utah 63
- Jan 20, 2019 - Utah 78 vs. Colorado 69