Colorado Buffaloes @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Colorado 15-6, Utah 14-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

After a string of four wins, Colorado's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 78-69 to the Cougars.

The losing side was boosted by KJ Simpson, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. Tristan da Silva was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Utah has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. Their painful 98-73 defeat to the Huskies on Saturday might stick with them for a while.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Deivon Smith, who scored 20 points.

The Buffaloes' loss dropped their record down to 15-6. As for the Utes, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 14-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.3 points per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Colorado beat Utah 69-60 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colorado since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.