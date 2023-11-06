Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Eastern Washington 0-0, Utah 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Utah Utes will host the Eastern Washington Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET on November 6th at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Keep your eye on defensive rebounds in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. Eastern Washington were ranked 32nd in the nation in defensive rebounds last season, having averaged 27.1 per game. Utah did even better, as they were ranked tenth with an average of 27.9 per game.

Looking back to last season, Eastern Washington had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record. Similarly, Utah assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-14.

Eastern Washington will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 12-point underdog. They finished last season with a 19-10-1 record against the spread.

Eastern Washington ended up a good deal behind Utah in their previous matchup back in November of 2017, losing 85-69. Can Eastern Washington avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a big 12-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.