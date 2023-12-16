Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Utah Valley 6-4, Utah 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Utah Utes will be home for the holidays to greet the Utah Valley Wolverines at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The timing is sure in Utah's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Utah Valley has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Utes didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Cougars, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win.

Utah got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Gabe Madsen out in front who scored 17 points. Branden Carlson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Wolverines had to settle for a 74-71 loss against the Beavers on Saturday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tanner Toolson, who scored 17 points. Another player making a difference was Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who scored 19 points.

The Utes' win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for the Wolverines, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Utah have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've only made 29.5% of their threes per game this season. Given Utah's sizeable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

Utah was able to grind out a solid win over Utah Valley when the teams last played back in December of 2020, winning 75-67. Will Utah repeat their success, or does Utah Valley have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah has won both of the games they've played against Utah Valley in the last 7 years.