Who's Playing
Colorado @ Utah
Current Records: Colorado 14-11; Utah 16-9
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes won both of their matches against the Utah Utes last season (81-76 and 84-71) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Colorado and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Buffaloes took their contest against the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday by a conclusive 84-62 score. Colorado relied on the efforts of forward Tristan da Silva, who had 25 points, and guard KJ Simpson, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with the California Golden Bears at home on Sunday as they won 61-46. Four players on Utah scored in the double digits: guard Lazar Stefanovic (15), center Branden Carlson (12), forward Ben Carlson (11), and guard Jaxon Brenchley (10).
Colorado is expected to lose this next one by 4. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Colorado's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The wins brought the Buffaloes up to 14-11 and the Utes to 16-9. Colorado is 6-7 after wins this year, Utah 10-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Utes are a 4-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won eight out of their last 14 games against Colorado.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Colorado 84 vs. Utah 71
- Feb 12, 2022 - Colorado 81 vs. Utah 76
- Jan 30, 2021 - Utah 77 vs. Colorado 74
- Jan 11, 2021 - Colorado 65 vs. Utah 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Utah 74 vs. Colorado 72
- Jan 12, 2020 - Colorado 91 vs. Utah 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Colorado 71 vs. Utah 63
- Jan 20, 2019 - Utah 78 vs. Colorado 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah 64 vs. Colorado 54
- Feb 02, 2018 - Colorado 67 vs. Utah 55
- Feb 23, 2017 - Utah 86 vs. Colorado 81
- Jan 01, 2017 - Utah 76 vs. Colorado 60
- Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 57 vs. Colorado 55
- Jan 08, 2016 - Utah 56 vs. Colorado 54