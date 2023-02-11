Who's Playing

Colorado @ Utah

Current Records: Colorado 14-11; Utah 16-9

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes won both of their matches against the Utah Utes last season (81-76 and 84-71) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Colorado and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Buffaloes took their contest against the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday by a conclusive 84-62 score. Colorado relied on the efforts of forward Tristan da Silva, who had 25 points, and guard KJ Simpson, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with the California Golden Bears at home on Sunday as they won 61-46. Four players on Utah scored in the double digits: guard Lazar Stefanovic (15), center Branden Carlson (12), forward Ben Carlson (11), and guard Jaxon Brenchley (10).

Colorado is expected to lose this next one by 4. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Colorado's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought the Buffaloes up to 14-11 and the Utes to 16-9. Colorado is 6-7 after wins this year, Utah 10-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Utes are a 4-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 14 games against Colorado.