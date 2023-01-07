Who's Playing

Oregon @ Utah

Current Records: Oregon 8-7; Utah 12-4

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks are 14-1 against the Utah Utes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Oregon and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Ducks won both of their matches against the Utes last season (79-66 and 80-77) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

A win for Oregon just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 68-41 beatdown courtesy of the Colorado Buffaloes. Guard Brennan Rigsby had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. Utah captured a comfortable 79-60 victory. They relied on the efforts of center Branden Carlson, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Marco Anthony, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 boards.

The Ducks are now 8-7 while the Utes sit at 12-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon enters the matchup with 5.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But Utah is even better: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oregon have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Utah.