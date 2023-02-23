Who's Playing

UCLA @ Utah

Current Records: UCLA 23-4; Utah 17-11

What to Know

The Utah Utes haven't won a matchup against the #4 UCLA Bruins since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Utes and UCLA will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. UCLA should still be feeling good after a victory, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.

Utah came up short against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, falling 67-59. Guard Marco Anthony (12 points), center Branden Carlson (12 points), and guard Lazar Stefanovic (12 points) were the top scorers for Utah.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Saturday was the absolute smackdown the Bruins laid on the California Golden Bears. It was another big night for UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 20 points along with eight boards.

The Utes are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Utah is now 17-11 while UCLA sits at 23-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them eighth in college basketball. As for UCLA, they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bruins are a solid 7-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won eight out of their last 12 games against Utah.