Utah vs. UCLA: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

UCLA @ Utah

Current Records: UCLA 15-11; Utah 14-11

The UCLA Bruins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UCLA and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. UCLA is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

The Bruins were able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Huskies this past Saturday, winning 67-57. Guard Chris Smith and forward Cody Riley were among the main playmakers for UCLA as the former had 20 points and the latter had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 80-62 to the Oregon Ducks. Guard Rylan Jones (18 points) was the top scorer for Utah.

UCLA is now 15-11 while Utah sits at 14-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA comes into the game boasting the 31st most steals per game in college basketball at 6.9. But Utah ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.5 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last seven games against UCLA.