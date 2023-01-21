Who's Playing

Washington @ Utah

Current Records: Washington 12-8; Utah 13-7

What to Know

The Utah Utes lost both of their matches to the Washington Huskies last season on scores of 73-77 and 70-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Utah and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Utes proved too difficult a challenge. Utah took down Washington State 77-63. It was another big night for Utah's center Branden Carlson, who had 28 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Huskies proved too difficult a challenge. Washington skirted past the Buffaloes 75-72. It took five tries, but Washington can finally say that they have a win on the road. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. and center Braxton Meah were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former had 25 points and the latter posted a double-double on 12 rebounds and ten points.

Utah is now 13-7 while Washington sits at 12-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Utes enter the matchup with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. But the Huskies are even better: they come into the contest boasting the sixth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.9. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 15 games against Washington.