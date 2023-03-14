Who's Playing

Yale @ Vanderbilt

Regular Season Records: Yale 21-8; Vanderbilt 20-14

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 14 at Memorial Gym in the first round of the NIT. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Yale now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Bulldogs came up short against the Princeton Tigers on Sunday, falling 74-65. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Knowling, who had 14 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt lost to the Texas A&M Aggies by a decisive 87-75 margin. Vanderbilt's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jordan Wright, who had 17 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds and five steals.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.51

Odds

The Commodores are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.