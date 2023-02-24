The Richmond Spiders (14-14) and the VCU Rams (21-7) square off in an Atlantic 10 contest on Friday night. The Spiders have won two of their past three games. On Tuesday, Richmond topped Saint Louis 81-78. Meanwhile, VCU is red-hot, winners of three straight and five of the last six overall. On Feb. 21, the Rams beat Saint Joseph's 88-63.

Tipoff from Siegel Center in Richmond is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Rams are 9-point favorites in the latest Richmond vs. VCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5.

Richmond vs. VCU spread: Rams -9

Richmond vs. VCU State over/under: 133.5 points

Richmond vs. VCU money line: Rams -455, Spiders +345

VCU: Rams are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up win

RICH: Over is 9-2 in the Spiders' last 11 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Why VCU can cover



Junior guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. is the main facilitator in the backcourt for the Rams. Baldwin Jr. has terrific handles and is able to quickly scan the floor. The Maryland native uses his quickness to get into the paint and finish at the rim. Baldwin Jr. is second in the conference in assists (5.7) with 12.7 points per game. He also leads the Atlantic 10 in steals (2.5). On Feb. 18, Baldwin Jr. put up 13 points, 10 assists and six steals.

Sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach is an athletic and energetic difference-maker. DeLoach plays defense with high energy and is able to finish through contact in the paint. The Georgia native leads the team in rebounds (7.2) with 9.9 points and one steal per game. He's dropped double-digit points in six of his last seven games. He put up 19 points and seven boards in his last game.

Why Richmond can cover

Senior forward Tyler Burton is the go-to option offensively. Burton has a solid first step and can finish with both hands around the rim. The Massachusetts native is also an active cutter. Burton is second in the conference in scoring (19) and fifth in rebounds (7.7). In his last outing, he logged 20 points and nine rebounds.

Senior center Neal Quinn is a scoring threat in the frontcourt. Quinn has good passing skills and is able to score in the paint consistently. The New Jersey native owns a soft touch around the basket and has scored in double figures in five of his last eight games. Quinn averages 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. On Feb. 15, he put up 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

