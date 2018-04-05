Villanova championship parade live stream: Watch online as Philadelphia celebrates title
Philadelphia, you're having another parade! Here's everything you need to know about it
Philadelphia is having is second parade in three months, this time for Villanova. And even though Villanova isn't in the city proper, that's where the parade is being held. Villanova will be having its victory parade on Thursday, so if you're planning your late commute to work, you might want to pay attention. After beating Michigan 79-62 on Monday, Villanova has brought home its second championship in three years.
The "hub" of the parade, so to speak, will be on Market Street. For the Wildcats' 2016 celebration, it's estimated that about 60,000 people were present. This parade will mostly be more of the same, although the turnout could well be more impressive.
Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Dennis Wilson called the parade "a small version of what we just had for the Eagles' parade."
How to watch Villanova's national championship parade
Date: April 5, 2018
Time: 11 a.m. ET
Stream: CBS Philly
Parade route
CBS Philly tweeted the route of the parade.
If you're in Philadelphia, it's an exciting time to be a sports' fan. It's also a tough time to get anywhere. Follow this link to look at road closures and see public safety announcements.
