Villanova vs. Penn odds, line: 2018 college basketball picks, predictions from model on 29-19 roll

The No. 17 Villanova Wildcats will travel across town Tuesday to take on the Penn Quakers. Having already beaten the other three teams of the Philadelphia Big 5 Division-I basketball teams, Villanova will look to complete the sweep for a sixth consecutive season and the 10th time under Jay Wright. The Wildcats are seven-point favorites and the total is set at 139 in the latest Villanova vs. Penn odds. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET

The model knows Villanova is allowing just 64.8 points per game by running their opponents off the 3-point line. Opposing teams are shooting just 31.3 percent from beyond the arc against the Wildcats. Against a Penn squad that ranks No. 21 in the nation by hitting 39.8 percent of its attempts from the 3-point line, that will be critical for Villanova.

Just because Villanova can defend Penn's strength doesn't mean the Wildcats are a lock to cover.

Penn was an NCAA Tournament team last season and is 8-2 this season, the same record as reigning national champion Villanova. Guard Devon Goodman has come off the bench the previous two seasons at Penn, but now he's the starting point guard and has been an extremely efficient scorer. Goodman is making 40.1 percent of his 3-point attempts and shooting an extremely impressive 52.8 percent from the field.

Earlier this year against Northern Iowa at the Paradise Jam, Goodman had 27 points on 15 shots, with four rebounds, three assists and five steals.

