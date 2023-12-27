Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Morgan State 4-10, Virginia 9-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Morgan State is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Morgan State and James Madison didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Friday. The Bears fell 89-75 to the Dukes.

Despite their loss, Morgan State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Will Thomas, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Thomas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Morgan State was Rob Lawson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Virginia's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They suffered a bruising 77-54 loss at the hands of the Tigers.

Like Morgan State, Virginia lost despite seeing results from several players. Jacob Groves led the charge by scoring 12 points. Ryan Dunn was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for the Cavaliers, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-2.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Morgan State's sizeable advantage in that area, Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morgan State took a serious blow against Virginia in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, falling 83-45. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Morgan State was down 47-23.

Series History

Virginia has won both of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last 8 years.