Who's Playing

No. 25 Xavier @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Xavier 4-1; Virginia Tech 5-1

What to Know

The #25 Xavier Musketeers will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center.

It looks like the Musketeers got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Wednesday, they lost to the Iowa State Cyclones by a decisive 82-70 margin. Forward Jerome Hunter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

As for Virginia Tech, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Wednesday, falling 69-61. The losing side was boosted by guard Nahiem Alleyne, who had 21 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.