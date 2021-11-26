Who's Playing
No. 25 Xavier @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Xavier 4-1; Virginia Tech 5-1
What to Know
The #25 Xavier Musketeers will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center.
It looks like the Musketeers got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Wednesday, they lost to the Iowa State Cyclones by a decisive 82-70 margin. Forward Jerome Hunter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.
As for Virginia Tech, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Wednesday, falling 69-61. The losing side was boosted by guard Nahiem Alleyne, who had 21 points.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.