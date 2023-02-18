An ACC showdown features the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers (20-4) hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-16) in an early Saturday bout. Virginia rolls into this contest playing extremely well, as the Cavaliers have won 10 of their last 11 games. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers beat the Louisville Cardinals 61-58. Notre Dame is on a slump, losers of five straight matchups. On Tuesday, Duke topped the Fighting Irish 68-64.

Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena in Virginia is set for noon ET. The Cavaliers are 12-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 130. Before making any Virginia vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UVA vs. Notre Dame and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Notre Dame vs. UVA:

Notre Dame vs. Virginia spread: Cavaliers -12

Notre Dame vs. Virginia over/under: 130 points

Notre Dame vs. Virginia money line: Cavaliers -800, Fighting Irish +550

ND: Under is 6-1-1 in Fighting Irish last 8 games following an ATS win

UVA: Cavaliers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Notre Dame vs. Virginia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Virginia can cover

Senior guard Armaan Franklin is a lengthy defender who has a good jumper. Franklin can score from all three levels and is leading the team in scoring (12.8) with 4.3 rebounds per game. The Indiana native is knocking down 40.5% of his 3-point attempts. On Feb. 11, Franklin finished with 23 points, three rebounds and went 3-of-5 from three.

Senior guard Kihei Clark is a quick and shifty playmaker in the backcourt. Clark advances the ball well in the open court and has a solid court vision. The California native is second in the ACC in assists (5.9) with 11.7 points per game. He's logged at least 14 points and four assists in three of his last four games. On Feb. 15, Clark finished with 14 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Senior forward Nate Laszewski is a tall, mobile and agile big man. Laszewski provides Notre Dame with a floor spacer that can knock down threes and score off the dribble. The Florida native is eighth in the ACC in rebounds (7.1) with 14.5 points per game. Furthermore, he's shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. On Feb. 11, Laszewski racked up 33 points, eight rebounds and went 6-of-9 from three.

Senior Cormac Ryan is a skilled guard who can score in a variety of ways. Ryan moves well without the ball and is a good shooter from downtown. The New York native puts up 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while knocking down 38% of his 3-pointers. He's logged at least 13 points in four of his last seven outings.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Virginia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread cashes almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.