Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Furman 8-9, VMI 3-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VMI will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The VMI Keydets and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 134-96 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs. VMI has struggled against Samford recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Taeshaud Jackson II, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Stephen Olowoniyi, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Paladins beat the Buccaneers 82-73 on Saturday. 82 seems to be a good number for Furman as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Furman's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was JP Pegues, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. Carter Whitt was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Keydets' loss was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-14. As for the Paladins, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI was dealt a punishing 94-63 loss at the hands of Furman when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point VMI was down 54-23.

Odds

Furman is a big 15.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 14.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.