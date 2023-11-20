1st Quarter Report

San Diego State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but San Diego State leads 43-40 over Washington.

If San Diego State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, Washington will have to make due with a 3-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: San Diego State 3-1, Washington 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will face off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Huskies narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Musketeers 74-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, San Diego State's and Saint Mary's game on Friday was close at halftime, but San Diego State turned on the heat in the second half with 45 points. The Aztecs blew past the Gaels 79-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for San Diego State.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Reese Waters, who scored 19 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and Jaedon LeDee, who scored 25 points along with 8 rebounds. Micah Parrish was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Huskies' victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Aztecs, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 3-1.

Washington is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Washington has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.5% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Washington is a solid 6-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.