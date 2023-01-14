Who's Playing

California @ Washington

Current Records: California 3-14; Washington 10-8

What to Know

The Washington Huskies won both of their matches against the California Golden Bears last season (64-55 and 84-61) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Huskies and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

Washington had enough points to win and then some against the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, taking their game 86-69. Washington's center Braxton Meah was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 21 points in addition to nine boards and five blocks.

Meanwhile, California lost to the Washington State Cougars on the road by a decisive 66-51 margin. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of forward Grant Newell, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Washington is now 10-8 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-14. Washington is 5-4 after wins this season, and California is 2-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 9-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against California.