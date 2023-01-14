Who's Playing
California @ Washington
Current Records: California 3-14; Washington 10-8
What to Know
The Washington Huskies won both of their matches against the California Golden Bears last season (64-55 and 84-61) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Huskies and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.
Washington had enough points to win and then some against the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, taking their game 86-69. Washington's center Braxton Meah was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 21 points in addition to nine boards and five blocks.
Meanwhile, California lost to the Washington State Cougars on the road by a decisive 66-51 margin. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of forward Grant Newell, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Washington is now 10-8 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-14. Washington is 5-4 after wins this season, and California is 2-11 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a big 9-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against California.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Washington 84 vs. California 61
- Jan 12, 2022 - Washington 64 vs. California 55
- Feb 20, 2021 - Washington 62 vs. California 51
- Jan 09, 2021 - California 84 vs. Washington 78
- Feb 22, 2020 - Washington 87 vs. California 52
- Jan 11, 2020 - California 61 vs. Washington 58
- Feb 28, 2019 - California 76 vs. Washington 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - Washington 71 vs. California 52
- Feb 24, 2018 - Washington 68 vs. California 51
- Jan 11, 2018 - Washington 66 vs. California 56
- Jan 12, 2017 - California 69 vs. Washington 59
- Feb 18, 2016 - California 78 vs. Washington 75