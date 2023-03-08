Who's Playing

Colorado @ Washington

Regular Season Records: Colorado 16-15; Washington 16-15

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Washington Huskies and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 9 of last year. Colorado and Washington are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Buffaloes should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.

Colorado beat the Utah Utes 69-60 this past Saturday. Four players on Colorado scored in the double digits: forward Tristan da Silva (15), guard Julian Hammond III (15), guard Nique Clifford (14), and guard Ethan Wright (10).

Meanwhile, the Huskies came up short against the Washington State Cougars this past Thursday, falling 93-84. The losing side was boosted by guard Jamal Bey, who had 17 points.

Washington's defeat took them down to 16-15 while Colorado's victory pulled them up to 16-15. This past Saturday the Buffaloes relied heavily on Julian Hammond III, who had 15 points and five assists along with five steals. It will be up to Washington's defense to limit his damage on Wednesday.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Colorado.