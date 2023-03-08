Who's Playing
Colorado @ Washington
Regular Season Records: Colorado 16-15; Washington 16-15
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Washington Huskies and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 9 of last year. Colorado and Washington are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Buffaloes should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
Colorado beat the Utah Utes 69-60 this past Saturday. Four players on Colorado scored in the double digits: forward Tristan da Silva (15), guard Julian Hammond III (15), guard Nique Clifford (14), and guard Ethan Wright (10).
Meanwhile, the Huskies came up short against the Washington State Cougars this past Thursday, falling 93-84. The losing side was boosted by guard Jamal Bey, who had 17 points.
Washington's defeat took them down to 16-15 while Colorado's victory pulled them up to 16-15. This past Saturday the Buffaloes relied heavily on Julian Hammond III, who had 15 points and five assists along with five steals. It will be up to Washington's defense to limit his damage on Wednesday.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Colorado.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Washington 75 vs. Colorado 72
- Dec 04, 2022 - Washington 73 vs. Colorado 63
- Jan 27, 2022 - Washington 60 vs. Colorado 58
- Jan 09, 2022 - Colorado 78 vs. Washington 64
- Jan 20, 2021 - Washington 84 vs. Colorado 80
- Dec 20, 2020 - Colorado 92 vs. Washington 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Colorado 76 vs. Washington 62
- Mar 15, 2019 - Washington 66 vs. Colorado 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Washington 64 vs. Colorado 55
- Jan 12, 2019 - Washington 77 vs. Colorado 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Washington 82 vs. Colorado 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Washington 72 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 09, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Washington 66
- Jan 18, 2017 - Washington 85 vs. Colorado 83
- Feb 13, 2016 - Colorado 81 vs. Washington 80
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Colorado 83