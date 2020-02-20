Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Arizona State vs. Oregon basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon @ Arizona State
Current Records: Oregon 20-6; Arizona State 17-8
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-8 against the #14 Oregon Ducks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Sun Devils and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. ASU is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, ASU beat the California Golden Bears 80-75 on Sunday. ASU can attribute much of their success to guard Remy Martin, who had 22 points and five assists, and guard Alonzo Verge, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Ducks and the Utah Utes on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Oregon wrapped it up with an 80-62 victory at home. Oregon's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Will Richardson, who had 18 points and six assists along with six boards, and guard Payton Pritchard, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points.
ASU is now 17-8 while Oregon sits at 20-6. The Sun Devils are 11-5 after wins this year, Oregon 15-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Ducks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won eight out of their last nine games against Arizona State.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Oregon 78 vs. Arizona State 69
- Mar 15, 2019 - Oregon 79 vs. Arizona State 75
- Feb 28, 2019 - Oregon 79 vs. Arizona State 51
- Jan 19, 2019 - Arizona State 78 vs. Oregon 64
- Feb 23, 2018 - Oregon 75 vs. Arizona State 68
- Jan 11, 2018 - Oregon 76 vs. Arizona State 72
- Mar 09, 2017 - Oregon 80 vs. Arizona State 57
- Feb 02, 2017 - Oregon 71 vs. Arizona State 70
- Jan 31, 2016 - Oregon 91 vs. Arizona State 74
