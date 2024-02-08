Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Kennesaw State 13-10, Austin Peay 11-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kennesaw State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena.

We saw a pretty high 166.5-over/under line set for Kennesaw State's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 86-76 to the Colonels on Saturday.

Even though they lost, Kennesaw State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Austin Peay ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They secured a 95-91 W over the Ospreys. The victory was some much needed relief for Austin Peay as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Owls have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-10 record this season. As for the Governors, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-13.

Everything came up roses for Kennesaw State against the Governors in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 84-57 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kennesaw State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.