Who's Playing

East-West Phantoms @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: East-West 0-1, Chicago State 9-15

How To Watch

What to Know

After eight games on the road, Chicago State is heading back home. They will take on the East-West Phantoms at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Chicago State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Monday, the Cougars were able to grind out a solid win over the Hatters, taking the game 77-70.

Meanwhile, East-West's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November of 2023 after their third straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against the Screaming Eagles, falling 107-49. East-West was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-18.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, East-West struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Southern Indiana posted 23 assists.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 9-15. As for the Phantoms, they bumped their record down to 0-1 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road dating back to last season.

Chicago State took their win against East-West when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 90-70. Will Chicago State repeat their success, or does East-West have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Chicago State has won all of the games they've played against East-West in the last 8 years.