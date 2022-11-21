Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Clemson

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 2-2; Clemson 4-1

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will stay at home another game and welcome the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Clemson picked up a 76-66 victory over the Bellarmine Knights this past Friday. Clemson got double-digit scores from five players: guard Chase Hunter (15), guard Brevin Galloway (14), forward Ian Schieffelin (13), forward Hunter Tyson (11), and center PJ Hall (10).

Meanwhile, the Greyhounds made easy work of the Washington College Shoremen this past Thursday and carried off an 81-53 win.

Clemson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past four games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 4-1 and Loyola-Maryland to 2-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.06

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.