Who's Playing

Radford @ Davidson

Current Records: Radford 4-7; Davidson 7-2

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Radford Highlanders at 1 p.m. ET. Davidson is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Northeastern Huskies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. Davidson beat the Huskies 79-69. Guard Foster Loyer took over for Davidson, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 44% of their total).

Meanwhile, Radford came up short against the George Washington Colonials on Monday, falling 67-58. Forward Rashun Williams (14 points) was the top scorer for Radford.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Davidson's win lifted them to 7-2 while Radford's loss dropped them down to 4-7. Loyer will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 35 points on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Radford's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.40

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.