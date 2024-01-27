Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: North Florida 12-9, Eastern Kentucky 10-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Baptist Health Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Eastern Kentucky comes in on six and North Florida on five.

Last Thursday, the Colonels didn't have too much trouble with the Dolphins at home as they won 75-59.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact North Florida proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 71-63.

The Colonels' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-9. As for the Ospreys, their victory bumped their record up to 12-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Eastern Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.2 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a solid 7-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Florida.