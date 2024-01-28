Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ FAU Owls

Current Records: North Texas 12-6, FAU 16-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

North Texas and FAU are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. North Texas pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 9.5-point favorite Owls.

Last Thursday, the Mean Green narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Mustangs 68-66.

North Texas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Robert Allen out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Allen has scored all season. Jason Edwards was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

Meanwhile, FAU came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 69-56 win over the Owls.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FAU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nick Boyd, who scored 18 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Johnell Davis, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds.

The Mean Green's victory was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-6. As for the Owls, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Texas and FAU pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, FAU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-9 against the spread).

Odds

FAU is a big 9.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

FAU and North Texas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.