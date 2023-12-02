Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: LIU 1-5, FIU 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The LIU Sharks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FIU Panthers at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Sharks couldn't handle the Norse and fell 72-64.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FIU last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 68-65. FIU got off to an early lead (up 15 with 0:27 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

FIU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Arturo Dean, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 steals, and Jayden Brewer who scored 18 points along with 3 steals.

The last time the Sharks won on the road was back last Tuesday. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-5. As for the Panthers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Saturday, FIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. LIU might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LIU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

FIU is a big 12.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.