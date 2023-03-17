Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Gonzaga

Regular Season Records: Grand Canyon 24-11; Gonzaga 28-5

What to Know

The #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to clash at 7:35 p.m. ET March 17 at Ball Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs earned some more postseason success in their contest last week. They put the hurt on the Saint Mary's Gaels with a sharp 77-51 victory. The oddsmakers were on Gonzaga's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Forward Anton Watson and forward Drew Timme were among the main playmakers for Gonzaga as the former had nine points and five assists along with ten rebounds and the latter had 18 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Antelopes proved too difficult a challenge. Grand Canyon had enough points to win and then some against Southern Utah, taking their game 84-66. Grand Canyon's guard Rayshon Harrison looked sharp as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 31 points, eight dimes and eight rebounds.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs come into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.90%. But the Antelopes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.