Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 6-8, Grand Canyon 14-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Abilene Chr. is 0-3 against Grand Canyon since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Global Credit Union Arena. Abilene Chr. is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Abilene Chr. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Vaqueros and snuck past 91-89. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon had already won ten in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points), and they went ahead and made it 11 on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 75-65 victory over the Trailblazers.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 6-8. As for the Antelopes, their win bumped their record up to 14-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Abilene Chr. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Abilene Chr. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 15-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against Abilene Chr. in the last 2 years.