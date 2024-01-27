Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Elon 8-12, Hampton 4-16

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Elon Phoenix and the Hampton Pirates are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Hampton Convocation Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Elon and 11 for Hampton.

On Thursday, the Phoenix came up short against the Fighting Camels and fell 78-68.

Despite the loss, Elon got a solid performance out of Zac Ervin, who scored 19 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ervin has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Hampton managed to keep up with Charleston until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Pirates suffered a bruising 107-86 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite the loss, Hampton got a solid performance out of Kyrese Mullen, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 3 assists. That's the first time this season that Mullen scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who scored 17 points.

The Phoenix's loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 8-12. As for the Pirates, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 13 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-16 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Elon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Elon came out on top in a nail-biter against Hampton when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 70-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Elon since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Elon won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.