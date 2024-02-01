Who's Playing
Stony Brook Seawolves @ Hofstra Pride
Current Records: Stony Brook 11-10, Hofstra 11-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Stony Brook has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Stony Brook Seawolves and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Stony Brook, who comes in off a win.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Stony Brook ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-78 victory over the Seahawks.
Stony Brook got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Stephenson-Moore out in front who scored 22 points along with six rebounds. Aaron Clarke was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Hofstra's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Hawks by a score of 81-78. Hofstra didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Seawolves now have a winning record of 11-10. As for the Pride, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 11-10.
Stony Brook came up short against Hofstra when the teams last played on Monday, falling 80-74. Can Stony Brook avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Stony Brook.
- Jan 22, 2024 - Hofstra 80 vs. Stony Brook 74
- Feb 18, 2023 - Hofstra 68 vs. Stony Brook 65
- Feb 04, 2023 - Hofstra 79 vs. Stony Brook 58
- Dec 08, 2021 - Stony Brook 79 vs. Hofstra 62
- Dec 09, 2020 - Hofstra 72 vs. Stony Brook 67
- Dec 10, 2019 - Hofstra 71 vs. Stony Brook 63
- Dec 19, 2018 - Hofstra 71 vs. Stony Brook 64
- Dec 12, 2017 - Hofstra 84 vs. Stony Brook 81
- Dec 13, 2016 - Hofstra 96 vs. Stony Brook 58
- Dec 20, 2015 - Stony Brook 71 vs. Hofstra 68