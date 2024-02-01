Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Stony Brook 11-10, Hofstra 11-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stony Brook has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Stony Brook Seawolves and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Stony Brook, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Stony Brook ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with an 86-78 victory over the Seahawks.

Stony Brook got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Stephenson-Moore out in front who scored 22 points along with six rebounds. Aaron Clarke was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Hofstra's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Hawks by a score of 81-78. Hofstra didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Seawolves now have a winning record of 11-10. As for the Pride, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 11-10.

Stony Brook came up short against Hofstra when the teams last played on Monday, falling 80-74. Can Stony Brook avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Stony Brook.