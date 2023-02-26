Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Southern Illinois 21-9; Illinois-Chicago 12-18

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Credit Union 1 Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Illinois-Chicago beat the Evansville Aces 82-76 this past Wednesday. It was another big night for the Flames' guard Jace Carter, who had 22 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, SIU made easy work of the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Wednesday and carried off an 86-63 victory. Southern Illinois' guard Lance Jones was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 28 points. Jones' performance made up for a slower game against the Bradley Braves last week.

Illinois-Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Illinois-Chicago is now 12-18 while SIU sits at 21-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Flames have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Salukis have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

Odds

The Salukis are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.