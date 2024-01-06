Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Southern Illinois 10-4, Illinois State 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Illinois has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Illinois State Redbirds will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Arena. Illinois State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Illinois, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Salukis rang in the new year with a 73-63 victory over the Bruins.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Illinois to victory, but perhaps none more so than Xavier Johnson, who scored 18 points along with eight assists and three steals. Scottie Ebube was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs on Tuesday and lost 88-71. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Illinois State in their matchups with Drake: they've now lost seven in a row.

Illinois State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Salukis have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Redbirds, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Southern Illinois have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Illinois State, though, as they've only made 29% of their threes per game this season. Given Southern Illinois' sizeable advantage in that area, Illinois State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Illinois came up short against Illinois State in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 72-66. Can Southern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.