Who's Playing
New Orleans Privateers @ Incarnate Word Cardinals
Current Records: New Orleans 8-20, Incarnate Word 8-20
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, Incarnate Word is heading back home. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Incarnate Word pushed their score all the way to 82 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 92-82 to the Colonels. Incarnate Word has struggled against the Colonels recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Even though they lost, Incarnate Word smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nicholls State only pulled down five offensive rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 77-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions.
The Cardinals' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-20. As for the Privateers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-20 record this season.
Looking ahead, Incarnate Word is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 9-16-1, while New Orleans is 7-17.
Incarnate Word came out on top in a nail-biter against the Privateers in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 82-80. Will Incarnate Word repeat their success, or do the Privateers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Incarnate Word is a 3.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.
Series History
Incarnate Word and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Incarnate Word 82 vs. New Orleans 80
- Feb 04, 2023 - Incarnate Word 78 vs. New Orleans 70
- Jan 12, 2023 - New Orleans 85 vs. Incarnate Word 79
- Feb 12, 2022 - New Orleans 84 vs. Incarnate Word 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - Incarnate Word 78 vs. New Orleans 70
- Mar 01, 2021 - New Orleans 88 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Jan 09, 2021 - New Orleans 86 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 15, 2020 - Incarnate Word 67 vs. New Orleans 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Incarnate Word 73 vs. New Orleans 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - New Orleans 89 vs. Incarnate Word 72